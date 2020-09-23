Rent collector accused of making death threat to tenant…

Dubai: A rent collector went on trial for threatening to kill a woman’s husband over a rent dispute.

As per reports, the 37-year-old defendant was responsible to collect the monthly rent of a “sharing” villa at the Al Muraqqabat area in Deira.

In July this year, he is said to have contacted the 51-year-old Pakistani tenant about paying up the Dh2,800 monthly rent. “It is a sharing villa where six families lived inside. I’m the one in charge to collect the money and give it to him,” said the man. “I told him that I had not got my salary from my company and asked him to wait for a few days so I could arrange the money. But he kept making phone calls to me,” the man said.

“He threatened me. He said that he will kill my husband if we didn’t pay the rent and that he [her husband] needed to leave to Pakistan,” the wife said in records. The Pakistani man reported the incident to Dubai Police.