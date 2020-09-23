Saudi Arabia bans flights to and from India….Know more.

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia has banned flights to and from India because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

In a circular issued, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said it was “suspending travel to and from the following countries: (India, Brazil and Argentina) including any person who has been in any of the mentioned countries above in the last 14 days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom”. It excluded “passengers who have official government invitations .

India’s COVID-19 caseload has reached 56,46,010, and the number of deaths has climbed to 90,020 with 1,085 people succumbing to the disease in the past 24 hours. According to rules of the UAE government, every passenger travelling from India is required to bring an original COVID-negative certificate of an RT-PCR test done within 96 hours prior to the journey. Passengers from India can arrive in Hong Kong only if they have a COVID-19 negative certificate from a test done within 72 hours prior to the journey, according to rules issued by the Hong Kong government in July.