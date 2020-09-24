Chief Minister financials aid for Durga Puja committees

Financial aid for Durga Puja committees were announced by Chief Minister. Mamata Banerjee, the

West Bengal Chief Minister has announced this. The Chief Minister also announced guidelines for Durga Puja pandals as the coronavirus cases is increasing.

Durga Puja committees will get Rs 50,000 each as a grant from the state government. while 80,000 hawkers will receive one-time grant of Rs 2,000 ahead of Durga Puja.

As per the new guidelines, a pandal needs to be open from all four sides. Hand sanitisers should be placed at entry points of pandals and wearing of masks to be mandatory. Physical distancing needs to be maintained. Organising cultural programs at pandals won’t be allowed.