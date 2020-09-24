Civil Aviation Ministry announces important decision

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has made an important announcement. The Civil Aviation Ministry has lifted the baggage limitations for domestic passengers. As per the new decision, the airline companies can decide the baggage limitations for domestic passenger flights.

At present, only one check-in baggage and one hand baggage per passenger must be allowed.

“The baggage limitation would be as per airlines’ policies”. The matter with regard to check-in baggage has been reviewed based on the feedback/inputs received from the concerned stakeholders,” the ministry noted.