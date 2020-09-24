Government extends period of austerity measures

The state government has decided to extend the period of austerity measures. The measures were imposed to face the financial crisis due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The West Bengal government has announced this. The austerity measures were extend from this September to March 31,2021.

“The validity of this department memorandum specifying additional austerity measures to be followed by all state government and semi state government offices to tackle the huge unforeseen expenditure for combating Covid-19 disease in our state extended up to September 30. Now, the validity of the memorandum is further extended up to March 31 or until further order, whichever is earlier,” the government order said.

No purchase of vehicles, computers, IT related accessories, furniture, ACs and TVs would be allowed . Also there should be no recruitment/engagement of manpower unless approved by the finance department.