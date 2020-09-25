A long-serving police officer shot dead at custody centre in London….

London: A police officer was shot in the chest before the suspect turned the firearm on himself. The man had been brought to the custody suite in a police vehicle and the shooting happened during questioning about Covid-19.

“This morning we learnt of the shocking death of a much loved colleague,” said Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. The victim, who has not been named, is thought to have been a few weeks away from retirement and was described as “one of a kind” by a colleague.

The man, who is thought to have been detained for possessing ammunition, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. No police firearms were discharged during the incident. The 23-year-old had been stopped and searched by two special police constables who are thought to have found ammunition. He was then arrested and put into a police car or van.