COVID updates: Kuwait Ministry of Health releases Covid reports…

Kuwait City: 590 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Kuwait today. This brings the total number of Covid cases in the country to 102,441, according to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health. Three deaths have been reported in the country. The death toll rose to 595.

Currently, 8,284 people are being treated for Covid. Of these, 111 are seeking treatment in the ICU, the ministry said in a statement. In addition, 601 patients were cured, the ministry said. This brings the total number of cases in the country to 93,562. Meanwhile, the ministry said that 4730 Covid inspections were carried out in the country within 24 hours. This brings the total number of Covid tests conducted to 7,29,755.