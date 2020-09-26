Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

In the commodity market the price of gold has slipped down.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.36,800 down by Rs.120 per 8 gram. One gram of gold is priced at Rs.4600 down by Rs.15.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures dipped ?238 on Friday to settle at Rs. 49,666 per 10 gram. Silver futures dipped 1% to Rs. 59018 per kg.

In the international market, the price of spot gold is trading at 1861.33 Us dollar per ounce.