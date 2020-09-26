Turkish former footballer’s wife plotted to kill her husband!!!

Turkish ex-footballer Emre Asik’s wife Yagmur Asik plotted to murder her husband by offering a hitman 10 million Turkish Liras and asking him to look for a safe place to bury her husband after his death. The plan of murder was failed as the hitman spilled the whole story to Emre Asik, one of the rare Turkish footballers who has played for the three Istanbul giants Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, and Besiktas. Yagmur Asik and her partner, Erdi Sungur, will get charged with “attempted murder.”

Yagmur Asik first asked Sungur to kill her husband. “I had an affair with Yagmur. She was only thinking of inheriting the fortune after Emre Asik’s death. She asked me to kill him, but I refused. Once she brought me a piece of meat. She wanted me to shoot the meat. I did attempt to shoot, but I squinted. ‘You can’t do it,’ she yelled angrily,” said Sungur in his testimony to the prosecutors. Sungur then introduced Yagmur Asik a hitman who had served time in prison for killing three people. Yagmur provided a gun to the hitman, and they searched rural areas and uplands in Duzce to find a “safe place” to bury the ex-footballer after the hitman would kill him. The couple is not divorced yet and has three children.