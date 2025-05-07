MG Windsor EV Pro Launched In India: Details

Mumbai: JSW MG Motor India has launched the updated and improved version of the Windsor EV. The MG Windsor EV Pro has been launched in India with an introductory price of Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Windsor EV Pro can be booked in advance by visiting an authorised dealership nationwide. The same can also be done online using the company’s official website.

The updated version comes with a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack. It offers an improved range up to 449 km on a single charge.

The model also has new alloy wheels, an “ADAS” badge on the tail section, and has been offered in new colour options. The model features an electric motor that generates a maximum power of 134 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The vehicle has been given a front-wheel drive system.

The MG Windsor EV Pro has been treated with vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle capabilities. It allows the customers to use the EV’s power to operate various devices. Amid this, the V2V feature offers energy sharing between compatible vehicles.