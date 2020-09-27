Breaking news!!! Former Defence minister Jaswant Singh passes away..

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh passed away. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the demise of the former minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Jaswant Singh ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise,…he will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society.” “He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader and former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian.”