State government announces its decision on re-opening of Cinema halls

The state government has announced its decision on re-opening of cinema halls in the state. The West Bengal state government has announced the decision.

As per the new decision by the state government, the cinema halls in the state will re-open from October 1. The cinema halls and open air theatres will re-open with limited number of participants. Also musical, dance and magic shows would be permitted in the state from next month.

Also Read: Daughter lodges complaint against father in family court

“To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct.

The reopening will be subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks and compliance to precautionary protocols”, tweeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.