“Thanks for playing Farmville” ; Officially Announces The Closure !!!

FarmVille, a game developed and published by Zynga in 2009 on Facebook, changed the way of gaming .In an era, when the world was particularly hooked to the PlayStations, came an online game that made gamers set their alarm clocks for early mornings all to inspect their virtual farms.

The farming-simulation online game which wasn’t conventionally “exciting”, had people returning to their online farms regularly to plough, plant, harvest, and raise their livestock. The makers and Facebook ensured that even if you had your farms all managed and up to date, your friends would be needing your help with their curated lands and keep their growth alive and flourishing.

As per the saying, all good things come to an end, after a successful run of more than 11 years, Zynga is finally closing the shutters on FarmVille for Facebook.The official Facebook page of FarmVille announced its closure in a post that read: “Thank you is a small word but when fertilized with love and beautiful memories it means the world to us. So here’s a great BIG THANK YOU for farming with us through it all.”

“As previously stated, Adobe will stop distributing and updating Flash Player for all web browsers, and Facebook will stop supporting Flash games on the platform completely after December 31st, 2020. FarmVille will therefore be directly affected as a result of this.”Extending their gratitude to the gaming community, Zynga further added that FarmVille would be available on Facebook till December 31, 2020, following which it will permanently be shut down.Those who made the game that it is today, the loyal FarmVille farmers, thanked the company and were left emotional.

There is, however, good news for the FarmVille loyalists as “Farmville 2: Tropic Escape” and the upcoming worldwide launch of “FarmVille 3” will be available on mobile.