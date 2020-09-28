Alapan Bandopadhyay appointed as new chief secretary

Alapan Bandopadhyay was appointed as the e new chief secretary of state on Monday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced this.

Bandopadhyay, is at present the home secretary of the state. He will join his new posting on October 1.He will take over the new role from Rajiva Sinha who retires on September 30. Sinha was appointed the chairman of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation .

Bandopadhyay is a 1987-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre. HK Dwivedi, who is at present the finance secretary of the state, will take over as the home secretary.

The present the principal secretary of the Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department, Manoj Pant will be the new finance secretary..