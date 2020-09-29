IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad : Sunrisers registers their first victory

In the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket, the Sunrisers Hyderabad had registered their first victory. They had defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.. This is the first defeat of Delhi Capitals in the 13th edition of IPL.

Delhi Capitals wins the toss and elects to bowl first. The Sunrisers Hyderabad had scored 162 runs losing 4 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Delhi Capitals had ended d their innings at 147 losing 7 wickets.

The Delhi Capitals kicked off their campaign at the 13th season of the IPL with a Super Over win over KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab.

SunRisers Hyderabad opened their campaign at the tournament with a 10-run defeat at the hands of Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before they slumped to a seven-wicket loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).