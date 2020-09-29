Most tattooed man prohibited from teaching nursery children in France…

Sylvain Helaine, a 35 year old teacher, has tattoos on his physique, face and tongue, and has had his eyeballs surgically inked black.

He stated the kid whose dad or mum complained was not taught by him, and that his personal pupils had been “cool” together with his look as a result of they knew him. “It is solely when individuals see me from far-off that they will assume the worst,” he said.

Mr Helaine, who’s often known as “Freaky Hoody”, stated that he was instructing at a college in Palaiseau, close to Paris, when a three-year-old little one informed their dad and mom that they had nightmares after seeing him. The kid’s dad and mom then complained to the academic authorities.

His tattoos train pupils to just accept individuals who didn’t seem like them. He said: “Youngsters who see me be taught tolerance of others. When they’re adults, they might be much less prone to be racist or homophobic, and they won’t have a look at disabled individuals as in the event that they had been one thing from a circus.”