Babri Masjid demolition case: CBI court pronounced its verdict

The Special CBI Court has pronounced its verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The verdict comes 28 years after the demolition of Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Special CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav has announced the verdict.

The CBI court has acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. This ends the long pending dispute related with the December 6, 1992 incident.

The CBI court had observed that the incident had happened “suddenly and spontaneously” and it was not pre-planned. The Court also observed that there was no solid proof against the 32 accused. The court also remarked that Joshi and Advani had tried to stop the crowd.

There are 32 accused in the case, including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Uma Bharti. All the accused in the case, including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, and Kalyan Singh, have been asked to appear before the court.All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case, except Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Satish Pradhan and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, have arrived at Special CBI Court in Lucknow.

The final arguments in this case were made on September 1. Some of the final submissions by the accused were made through video conferencing as they were unable to travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 351 witnesses and nearly 600 documentary evidence was produced by the CBI before the court in this case.

Court will decide on 2 FIRs – 197/1992 & 198/1992. FIR 197 was against unnamed Karsevaks for the demolition of the structure. FIR 198 was against eight BJP leaders for instigating the demolition of the structure.

Initially, charges were framed against 48 people but 16 of them died during the trial. The CBI’s main argument against the accused is that they conspired and instigated the kar sevaks to demolish the 16th century Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.