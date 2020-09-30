“Every Indian citizen over the age of 60 should get a pension of Rs. 10,000 per month”….Read more!!!

Jeddah: The Jeddah Provincial Committee which seeks to allow The ‘One India One Pension Movement’ to provide pension of Rs 10,000 per month for all Indian citizens above 60 years of age, was organized. OIOP Founder and Overseas President Bibin. P. Chacko chaired the formation meeting of the committee.

Overseas Media Coordinator L.R. Jobi, Kuwait National President Sobi, South National President Joseph Skaria, Secretary C.K. Mujibur Rahman, Treasurer Shamsuddin Chattypadi participated in the online meeting.OIOP concept go ahead with the formation of the committee with the help of the Indians in foreign countries. Bibin Chacko informed.

Committee members: Abdul Razzaq (Pres.), Rajesh Alexander (Secretary) .), Sabu (Tres.), Hariskavil, Thankachan Kurian (Y. Pres.), Abdul Aziz Mukam, Saji Kuriakos (Jo. Sec.), Najeemuddin, Bijoy Thomas, Syriac T. Kurian, Anil c. Nair (Ex. Member). Earlier, it was reported that state intelligence had found that the One India One Pension was the work of the RSS. But it is clear from the present committee formation that this is factually incorrect.