Kindergarten teacher sentenced to death punishment for poisoning 25 children!!!

China:- A kindergarten teacher had a fallout with her colleague over student management issues. The nursery teacher then adulterated the food prepared for colleague’s students with sodium nitrite, which is commonly used as a food preservative but can be toxic and possibly fatal from overexposure. 23 children began vomiting and fainting after eating their breakfast. Police launched an investigation after Wang was accused of poisoning the students. Authorities later found that a total of 25 children were poisoned during the incident that shocked China and triggered global headlines at that time. One child died after spending 10 months in hospital. Another 23 suffered minor injuries.

School children in China have been the target of often fatal attacks by people bearing grudges or considered mentally ill. The file photo shows Chinese children lining up under the supervision of a teacher at a kindergarten playground in Beijing Wang was also found poisoning her husband in 2017 by putting sodium nitrite in his cup. He suffered minor injuries after drinking the water. The court said Wang was ‘despicable and vicious’, and she deserved to be severely punished as the consequences of her crimes were extremely serious. She was sentenced to death and deprived of political rights for life.