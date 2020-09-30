Spectacular!!! Incredible pictures of rare double moonbow and Northern Lights captured!!! See viral pics

Durness: A photographer from Durness recently captured photos of a rare moonbow and the Northern Lights together. The pictures were captured by Andy Walker. He has been clicking pictures of the Northern Lights for 10 years now but this time, it was different. The Northern Lights or the Aurora Borealis was seen in the skies of Scotland. The Northern Lights are linked to activity on the surface of the Sun. When light from the moon is reflected and refracted through water droplets lunar rainbow or moonbow formed. The moon should be at the right angle in almost full to produce enough light to form the rainbow.

The pictures were taken using a long exposure between six to 10 seconds. “The moonbow in particular was very unusual. It was taken with long exposure and set on a tripod. The moon was so bright. We’ve been in this house for five or six years, I’ve never seen a moonbow before. There was a bit of luck involved. I was in the right place at the right time. About 10 minutes after I started taking pictures the rain stopped and it disappeared behind a cloud. It was a once in a lifetime moment,” Anty told.