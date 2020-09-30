Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the Stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended higher. BSE Sensex ended 95 points or 0.25% higher at 38,067.93 and Nifty ended 4 points higher at 11,226.50.

Six of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,272 shares closed lower while 1,238 ended higher on the BSE.

Top gainers in the market were Hindustan UniLever Titan, Asian Paint, Grasim Industries, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Shree Cements, Cipla, UPL, Britannia Industries and ITC.

The top losers in the market were Bharat Petroleum, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life, Coal India, GAIL India, Indian Oil, Hindalco, Sun Pharma and Mahindra & Mahindra.