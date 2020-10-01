“Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter”: International Day of Older Persons 2020…

International Day Of Older Persons is celebrated every year on October 1. The day was established by the UN to focus and raise awareness about the well-being and needs of elderly people. Senior citizens have been the worst-hit by coronavirus as they are the most vulnerable. Mental health issues and loneliness of elderly people need special attention.

Older people make huge contributions to the society through volunteer work, transmitting experience and knowledge, helping their families with caring responsibilities, and participating in the paid labour force. Celebrating this day will increase understanding of the impact of Covid-19 on older persons and its impact on health care policy, planning, and attitudes. The theme of the 2020 commemoration is “Pandemics: Do They Change How We Address Age and Ageing?”.

According to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, “The COVID-19 pandemic is causing untold fear and suffering for older people across the world. Beyond its immediate health impact, the pandemic is putting older people at greater risk of poverty, discrimination and isolation. It is likely to have a particularly devastating impact on older people in developing countries.”

On 14 December 1990, the United Nations General Assembly designated 1 October the International Day of Older Persons. This was preceded by initiatives such as the Vienna International Plan of Action on aging that was adopted by the 1982 World Assembly on aging and endorsed later that year by the UN General Assembly. In 1991, the General Assembly adopted the United Nations Principles for Older Persons. In 2002, the Second World Assembly on aging adopted the Madrid International Plan of Action on aging, to respond to the opportunities and challenges of population aging in the 21st century and to promote the development of a society for all ages.

Celebrate International Day Of Older Persons at your home by spending time with your grandparents, respect them, love them, and ask them if they need anything. Make sure they are not lonely.