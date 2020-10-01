Celebrating “International Coffee Day” With ‘A Coffee Song’ ; History & significance, Myths & Facts !!!

Coffee is the most loved beverage in the world. Every year on October 1, the world comes together to celebrate coffee and recognize the millions of people across the globe from farmers, to roasters, baristas, coffee shop owners. And moreover this day, people across the world recognize the efforts of those who are associated with the coffee industry.

And…..The love song we all need: a love song to coffee…….

History

International Coffee Day is an occasion that is used to promote and celebrate coffee as a beverage. It is celebrated every year on October 1st to recognize and celebrate the efforts of all those people who are associated with the coffee business. International Coffee Organisation (ICO) organized and launched First World Coffee Day in 2015 in Milan.

The first official date was October 1, 2015, and was launched in Milan. This day is also used to promote fair trade coffee and to raise awareness for the coffee growers. On this day, many businesses offer free or discounted cups of coffee.

Significance

The International Coffee Organization (ICO) is the main intergovernmental organization for coffee, bringing together exporting and importing Governments to tackle the challenges facing the world coffee sector through international cooperation. Its Member governments represent 98% of world coffee production and 67% of world consumption.

Myths

Coffee dehydrates you;-The reason people drool over coffee is because of the caffeine present. Intaking a lot of caffeine may result in dehydration which automatically makes people think that coffee causes dehydration. But this totally a myth. A moderate amount of coffee consumption will not lead to dehydration.

Coffee will cure your hangover;-Drinking coffee will not cure hangovers. The coffee compounds do not reduce the effect of alcohol and in fact, drinking coffee can make your hangover headache worse. Coffee increases blood pressure and if your head is already aching, coffee won’t cure but intensify it.

Coffee will help you lose weight;-Coffee can help you eat less but it certainly cannot help you in losing weight. It can have a small contribution to increasing your metabolism but a long-term weight loss is not possible with just drinking coffee.

Pregnant women shouldn’t drink coffee;-It is totally okay to drink coffee if you are pregnant but you will have to limit its per day consumption. But you should consult your doctor before adding coffee to your diet during pregnancy.

If your heart troubles, stick to decaf;-

Moderate consumption of coffee does no harm to anybody having a heart disease. Too much coffee increases your blood pressure which ultimately increases your heart rate and puts you at a higher heart disease risk. So, you can limit your daily consumption of caffeine to keep your heart healthy. Heart disease patients should get their diet monitored by their doctor.

Facts

It lowers the risk of stroke; A Healthy amount of coffee intake can actually do you good! Coffee can reduce the chances of heart diseases, strokes, and diabetes as per studies.

Coffee can reduce the risk of Parkinson’s Disease; –A good amount of coffee consumption is known to lower the risk of Parkinson’s disease and its effects. Many studies have also found this fact that caffeine reduces the risk by around 30%.

Coffee boosts your physical performance;-Caffeine consumption instantly makes your mind alert and your body energetic and active. So, coffee truly boosts your physical performance.

Coffee helps you focus;-

Coffee creates an impact on the central nervous system and helps the brain manufacture more of dopamine (a neurochemical), which boosts your ability to focus and maintain concentration.

Coffee has a lot of antioxidants;-

Coffee is a good source of antioxidants and is loaded with them. These antioxidants help us prevent many harmful diseases, including cancer.