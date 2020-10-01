COVID-19 live updates; Covid cases still remain in the 8000 range today…

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid 19 has been confirmed for 8135 people in the state today. 29 people have been confirmed dead from Covid infection. The Chief Minister said this at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram after the Covid review meeting.

Today, 7013 people are infected due to contact. There are 730 unsolved cases today. Of those confirmed infected, 105 were health workers. 59,157 samples were tested in 24 hours. 2,828 people were cured. At present, there are 72,339 patients in the state, he said.