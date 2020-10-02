Malayalee To Be The head of “Star and Disney” Channel Giant India !!!

Mumbai: Star India South, Managing Director K Madhavan has been appointed Head of Star & Disney India. K Madhavan will now oversee the entire business of entertainment, sports, digital, and studios. He is the first Malayalee to reach the top position in the India Network of a global media house. K Madhavan is in charge of local language channels along with the national channels under Star India like Star Plus, Star Jalsa, Star Bharat, Life OK, and Star Sport?s.

He led the local language channel Asianet which become the leading channel in India and the growth of local language channels under Star India. His efforts have also helped Asianet reach out to the US, Europe, and other parts of the world. He is also the Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation.