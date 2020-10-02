Police arrests 5 including BJP and Congress women’s wing leaders for running sex racket

The police had busted a sex racket and arrested 5 persons including BJP and Congress women leaders. The Rajasthan police had arrested five persons including former BJP Mahila Morcha district president Smita Verma for running an alleged sex racket. The police arrested them after a minor girl lodged complaint on on September 22.

In the complaint, the girl has accused that Verma had forced her to have physical intercourse in exchange for money. The girl as also complained about Poonam Chaudhary, former district president of the Congress Seva Dal Women’s Cell. She is absconding and the police is in a hunt to catch her.

The minor girl has said in her statement that both the district level leaders of BJP and Congress were operating sex racket along with other big leaders of the state and girls were also being sent to other districts.

The other accused arrested were identified as Shivram Meena, who works at the District Collector Office, Sandeep Sharma, who works at the District Industries Center, electrician Raju and Sunita’s aide Hiralal.