4 Kashmiri men arrested for allegedly planning terror strikes in Delhi!!!

New Delhi: Four radicalized Kashmiri youth who were allegedly planning terror strikes in the national capital was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi police. The police said the accused were nabbed from central Delhi’s ITO area and were carrying four sophisticated pistols and over 120 rounds of ammunition. The accused have been identified as Altaf Ahmad Dar (25), a resident of Pulwama, and Mushtaq Ahmad Gani (27), Ishfaq Majeed Koka (28), and Aqib Safi (22), all residents of Shopian.

“Ishfaq is the elder brother of slain terrorist Burhan Koka, ex-chief of Ansar Ghajwat Ul Hind, an off-shoot of Al Qaeda in Jammu and Kashmir,” police said. They said Burhan Koka was killed in an encounter in Shopian’s Melhora area this year along with two other associates. After his death, his elder brother Ishfaq Majeed Koka was approached by the cadres of Ansar Ghajwat Ul Hind to work for the terrorist outfit. Police received information that a group of radicalized Kashmiri youth had collected a huge cache of arms and ammunition and will come to ITO and Daryaganj. So, a trap was laid near ITO and the accused were apprehended. They had plans for a sensational terrorist activity and thereafter, they would be formally inducted in Ansar Ghajwat Ul Hind, Kushwah said, adding that further investigation is underway.