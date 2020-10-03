After BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, India successfully tested nuclear-capable Shaurya Missile: Video

After successfully testing the supersonic cruise missile, BrahMos, India has on Saturday successfully tested the nuclear-capable Shaurya missile. The missile was tested off the coast of Odisha.

Balasore: India today successfully test-fired a new version of Shaurya surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile which can hit targets at around 800 kms range. The Missile will complement existing class of missile system&will be lighter&easier to operate: Govt sources pic.twitter.com/rQh1ot37LV — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

The new updated version of the missile is lighter and easier to operate in comparison with the existing missile and can strike targets at around 800 kms. It will be soon inducted in the security forces.

The 10-metre-long missile has a range of about 750 km. Capable of carrying a payload of up to one tonne, the missile is a land variant of India’s K-15 Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile and can be stored in a composite canister.