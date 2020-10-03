COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases sees a relivable decrease….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed in 7834 people in Kerala today. 4476 people were cured. Today, 22 deaths have been confirmed as being caused by Covid-19. About 850 people were infected through contact. Source for 648 is not clear. According to a press release issued by the Health Minister, 95 health workers have been affected by the disease.

Thiruvananthapuram 1049, Malappuram 973, Kozhikode 941, Ernakulam 925, Thrissur 778, Alappuzha 633, Kollam 534, Palakkad 496, Kannur 423, Kottayam 342, Pathanamthitta 296, Kasaragod 257, Idukki 106 and Wayanad 81 districts were diagnosed with the disease today. 22 deaths have been confirmed as being caused by Covid-19.