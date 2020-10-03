Creepy!!! 10 haunted forests in the world that no one dares to enter….

Walking in the woods at night is truly scary, but when the woods are haunted, the story changes. Usually horror in woods are made up by people, but some places around the world carry legitimately terrifying histories that are much harder to brush off. From woods with high-pitched screams echoing through the trees to the tragic site of thousands of deaths, lets go through some of the most haunted forests in the world.

1.Hoia-Baciu Woods, Romania: The area is famously known as the “Bermuda Triangle of Transylvania,” as some believe it to be a portal that causes visitors to disappear. People who have successfully passed through the forest reported rashes, nausea, and feelings of anxiety. Some researchers have claimed that this forest is a portal to another dimension or spirit world. Locals warn that if you enter the forest, you may never return.

A channel show decided to go to the Forest and investigate. What they found was a place with an abundance of paranormal activities. Their cameraman was attacked by some evil force and he suffered temporary hearing loss along with cuts and a headache. Even the famous paranormal investigation group, the Ghost Adventures Crew found some very promising evidences to further support these claims. It’s a spot where nothing grows and nothing has ever grown, according to official records. The most weird thing is that the trees that do grow in the forest grow in odd patterns — zigzags and spirals that no one has ever been able to explain.

2. Old House Woods, USA: This 50-acre forest, near the Chesapeake Bay, is a refuge for all those spirits of 18th-century British soldiers and pirates. At the center of the woods, off Haven Beach Road, was a solitary and dilapidated Colonial homestead that mysteriously caught fire but put itself out. Then a few years later, another fire burned it down for good and today the house is no more there. Of all the sightings here, perhaps the most intriguing was reported by a fisherman on Whites Creek in the 19th century, when a ship silently plying the creek, continued over the beach, and suddenly disappeared into the woods.

3. Dow Hill Forest, India: Located in the West Bengal town of Kurseong, the Dow Hill Victoria Boys’ School established in the late 19th century is known as one of the most haunted places in India. Locals claim to hear footsteps echoing through the halls, even when the school is closed from December to March. While the school’s hallways are said to be filled with the sound of footsteps, the forest is even creepier. Rumor has it that it has seen multiple murders, and reports of sightings of a headless boy walking along a road that stretches between the school and forest, thus perfectly named as the Death Road.

4. Epping Forest, England: This 6,000-acre Forest has served as the hideout for cop killer Harry Roberts, notorious highwayman Dick Turpin back in the 18th century who committed at least one of the murders here and has also been the hiding place for murder victims.

The massive forest covered with thick trees haven’t been cut in over 100 years, due to the Epping Forest Act of 1878. There are chances of ghosts, spirits, or muffled drum noises of deceased soldiers that visitors have been reported. Also, cars parked on nearby Hangman’s Hill are said to roll uphill when parked in neutral.

5. Isla de las Munecas, Mexico: Also known as the doll island, it is located near Mexico City and is covered in dolls that hang from trees. The island’s only inhabitant and caretaker, Don Julian Santana, discovered the body of a girl in one of its canals more than 50 years ago. He found a doll floating in the same water and, in tribute, hung it on a tree, when he drowned in the very same canal and in the very same spot where the girl died. Some believe the dolls, many of which are missing limbs, are evil; others believe they safeguard the island.

Today, the island has become a popular tourist destination. Visitors claim that the dolls move their eyes, heads, and limbs, and that they’re possessed by spirits. Even the famous paranormal investigation group, the Ghost Adventures crew found some very credible evidences to support the existence of paranormal in the island and specifically inside the dolls.

6. Devil’s Tramping Ground, USA: This mysterious, round patch of barren soil resides deep in the North Carolina woods, about 50 miles south of Greensboro. Till date, no vegetation has ever grown in this mysterious 40-foot ring. According to a legend that dates back to when Chatham County was founded, this circle is where the devil is said to come out at night to do his pacing and thinking. It’s for that reason that nothing will grow there ever, even animals refuses to cross its path.

The area has built up a reputation over the years, with people claiming to see red eyes glowing there at night and placing their belongings in the circle in the evening, only to find them thrown back out the next morning. The site has also been linked to several UFO landings and even the North Carolina State Department of Agriculture has supposedly taken samples of the soil and has yet to come up with an explanation for why the patch is not suitable of growth.

7. Wychwood Forest, England: A hand reaching out to touch the shoulder of a solitary person. A horse-drawn cart carrying a couple with two sobbing children. These were the reports about the Wychwood Forest. Most compelling is the case of Amy Robsart, the wife of the Earl of Leicester. She mysteriously died of a broken neck, confronted her husband as a ghost while he was hunting in Wychwood, and predicted he would join her in 10 days — which he did after falling ill. Now, legend has it that her ghost has the same effect on all who come across it in the forest to this day.

8. Aokigahara, Japan: Aokigahara Forest more commonly known as “Suicide Forest” is the definition of tragic beauty. Sometimes referred to as the Sea of Trees, it has been the site of numerous suicides, dating all the way back to the mid-1900s. It is the world’s second-most popular site for suicides, just after Golden Gate Bridge.

It’s rumored that large underground iron deposits interfere with compasses, setting walkers forth on the wrong paths. Some blame this trend on the forest’s association with demons in Japanese mythology. Others point towards the density of the trees, which muffles sound and makes it easy to get lost. All these makes it a hotbed of paranormal activity and locals claim to hear spirits scream through the night. Many even considers Aokigahara as Japan’s most haunted spot.

9. Black Forest, Germany: Hardly any sunlight breaks through the dense fir trees of the Black Forest, and the myths surrounding these woods are more fantastical than paranormal: A headless horseman riding on a great white steed, a king who kidnaps women to take them to his underwater palace where he lives among the nymphs, friendly dwarves and lurking werewolves. The book, Necromancer, first published in 1794 more widely documents the adult tale of hauntings, killings, and dark magic in this forest.

10. Freetown-Fall River State Forest, USA: The Freetown State Forest is a part of “Bridgewater Triangle,” an area in southeastern Massachusetts tormented with paranormal activity. Some believe that the forest’s haunted history dates back to colonial times, when settlers purchased the land and sacred burial grounds from the Wampanoag Tribe. The transaction is said to have cursed the area, which has since been the site of satanic cult rituals and murders. Perhaps the most famous case involving the forest revolved around a local pimp and the killing of several local prostitutes. In the late seventies and early eighties Carl Drew ran his business out of Fall River and was implicated in the murder of at least three women under him. One of the victims was dumped in the forest and the initial investigation pointed to more cult activity. Several witness stepped forward saying Drew was the leader of a satanic cult and that the killings had been part of his need for human sacrifice.