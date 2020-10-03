Priyanka Chopra announces release date of her memoir ‘Unfinished: ‘My life is not a fairytale’

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has announced the release date of her memoir. The book titled as ‘Unfinished: My life is not a fairytale’ is now available for pre-order.
Priyanka Chopra on Friday shared the cover page of her memoir. She also shared teasers from the book which will chronicle her Bollywood and Hollywood career, her modeling and pageant days, as well as her childhood and teenage years.
…And so, while you’ll definitely learn about how I became me during the “in between” of what you haven’t seen, I also hope you’ll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT’S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what’s next if that’s what your journey requires to get to the next destination. We all have a different story to tell, this is my story, and I am #Unfinished. PRE-ORDER NOW! (link in bio)
".And so, while you'll definitely learn about how I became me during the "in between" of what you haven't seen, I also hope you'll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT'S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what's next if that's what your journey requires to get to the next destination. We all have a different story to tell, this is my story, and I am #Unfinished", she wrote on her social media pages.
Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in the US in less than 12 hours! I hope you all love the book. ?? https://t.co/HHckbxxRSv
The book has become the best-selling book on Amazon, within 12 hours of being made available for pre-order.
…And so, while you'll definitely learn about how I became me during the "in between" of what you haven't seen, I also hope you'll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT'S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things #unfinished…
““Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in the US in less than 12 hours! I hope you all love the book,” Priyanka tweeted on Saturday.
…My parents taught me at a very young age to have courage of conviction, and I’ve never been ambivalent about this. I have always been guided by my curiosity, drive for challenge, and intrinsic need to constantly evolve and move forward. I have taken many leaps of faith, often times when I was advised not to…and even when I too was afraid. Some risks paid off, some didn’t (my life is not a fairytale, although I do hate to lose…c'est la vie), but what I learned during this process is that I have never shied away from change, or forced guilt on myself for leaving something unfinished if that’s what my evolution as an individual required… #unfinished PRE-ORDER NOW! (link in bio)
The memoir will be released on Jan. 19, 2021.
