Priyanka Chopra announces release date of her memoir ‘Unfinished: ‘My life is not a fairytale’

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has announced the release date of her memoir. The book titled as ‘Unfinished: My life is not a fairytale’ is now available for pre-order.

Priyanka Chopra on Friday shared the cover page of her memoir. She also shared teasers from the book which will chronicle her Bollywood and Hollywood career, her modeling and pageant days, as well as her childhood and teenage years.

“.And so, while you’ll definitely learn about how I became me during the “in between” of what you haven’t seen, I also hope you’ll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT’S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what’s next if that’s what your journey requires to get to the next destination. We all have a different story to tell, this is my story, and I am #Unfinished”, she wrote on her social media pages.

Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in the US in less than 12 hours! I hope you all love the book. ?? https://t.co/HHckbxxRSv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 3, 2020

The book has become the best-selling book on Amazon, within 12 hours of being made available for pre-order.

…And so, while you'll definitely learn about how I became me during the "in between" of what you haven't seen, I also hope you'll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT'S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things #unfinished… (1/3) pic.twitter.com/EG2zHH5Yza — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 2, 2020

The memoir will be released on Jan. 19, 2021.