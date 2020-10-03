Russian powerlifter stopped from boarding a plane until she could prove that she was a ‘woman’….

The famous Russian powerlifter, Anna Turaeva has shared a shocking story of how she was stopped from boarding a plane until she could prove she was a woman.

The 42-year-old, who is a six times world champion in bench press and holds multiple records in powerlifting, said that she faced the ill treatment when she was scheduled to take a flight from St. Petersburg to her home city of Krasnodar via Moscow. “At the checkpoint, they refused to let me pass through saying that it was written in my passport that I am a woman. It was humiliating. I was reprimanded like a child in front of people in the queue. I was asked intimate questions. They were interested in who I am in my life – and in bed,” Anna said.

“I did everything that depends on me for them to believe in my nature. Then a miracle happened, I was allowed to board the plane,” she said. Following the incident, Utair offered an apology to Anna, and wrote to her that such service is ‘unacceptable’.

“We apologise for the negative emotions you experienced. Such service is unacceptable. We will definitely check the actions of the airport employees who worked on your flight, and we will sort out the situation”.