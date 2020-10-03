US woman shares a heartbreaking Obituary for her pet dog….Read more!!!!

Losing a pet is the most heartbreaking thing as losing a family member and there’s no dispute for that. We love them and their deaths can leave a big hole in our lives.

Sallie Gregory-Hammett’s first dog, Charlie, a golden retriever passed away recently and the heartbroken woman decided to pen a beautiful obituary for her late friend. Hammett told that everyone who knew her knew Charlie and also that he was “just the happiest dog. He had a lot of personality.” She had adopted the golden retriever seven years ago when she was supposed to move to a new city and needed a companion.

Charlie passed away from lymphoma on September 13 after a brave fight for 5 months, leaving Hammett devastated and she then decided to tell the world how much her dog meant to her through an obituary. She also said that “Charlie spent his last days in his favourite place, the beach.” The 30-year-old spoke of her love for writing and she decided to do something to relieve her off the pain she felt.

I wrote my dog an obituary because of course I did. He was the best boy. pic.twitter.com/FKmqeivtq9 — Sallie Hammett (@SallieGHammett) September 22, 2020

“He was good at a lot of things, but he was best at unconditional love. He taught everyone he met about loving people, and always seeing the good in everyone,” read the obituary. The obituary was shared along with a caption, “I wrote my dog an obituary because of course, I did. He was the best boy.”

Speaking about their bond, she wrote, “Charlie loved his mom. He was always there to greet her with some kisses…He was her constant companion.” Hammett concluded her writing by saying that Charlie would be “forever missed and remembered forever”, but he left behind his fierce love.