COVID-19 live update: Covid cases still in a rise, after a fall yesterday it rises above 8000…

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister KK Shailaja today said that 8553 people in Kerala have been diagnosed with Covid-19. The worst affected districts are Kozhikode 1164, Thiruvananthapuram 1119, Ernakulam 952, Kollam 866, Thrissur 793, Malappuram 792, Kannur 555, Alappuzha 544, Palakkad 496, Kottayam 474, Pathanamthitta 315, Kasaragod 278, Wayanad 109 and Idukki 96.

23 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19. Today there are 7 new hotspots. Ettumanoor Municipality (7), Athirampuzha (15), Aymanam (11, 19), Chirakkadavu (20) in Kottayam district, Chottanikkara (sub-wards 7, 12) in Ernakulam district, Kalanjoor (sub-ward 13) in Pathanamthitta district and Alur (9) in Thrissur district. And new hotspots. 5 areas are excluded from the hotspot. With this, there are a total of 725 hotspots.