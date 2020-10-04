For the first time in a century, the world-famous street festival won’t happen this year…

We have witnessed the collapse of many world famous festivals due to the Corona era. Some celebrations were stopped altogether. Thus one more to the group of celebrations which was completely stopped. This is the Samba Carnival Parade in Brazil. This is the first time in over a century that the ceremony has not taken place.

It is important to note that the parade did not stop during the Spanish Flu outbreak of 1918, the World Wars, the military dictatorship in Brazil, or even the dengue fever that killed two million people in 2008. It is also the city’s main source of revenue. Leading Samba organizations suggest that the parade should not take place until the vaccine is invented.

But dancers, costume makers and set designers oppose it. They say their loss is personal and financial.

However, the Independent League of Rio de Janeiro Samba Schools (LIESA) said in a statement that the ceremony was only being postponed and not canceled. They said they were examining what could be done to make the event safer.