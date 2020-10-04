Russian beach turns into a graveyard for hundreds of sea animals….

Hundreds of dead sea animals washed up on a beach in Kamchatka, Russia, after surfers complained about suffering from eye burns. An administrator at a surfer school said swimmers felt a decrease in vision, as well as fever, nausea, and sore throat after taking a dive in the ocean. An increased presence of petroleum products was found in the water.

Several days later, shocked beach-goers discovered that scores of octopuses, crabs, starfish, sponges, sea urchins, and other marine animals had been washed up ashore. “It’s like a graveyard here,” one person was heard saying as he filmed a thick layer of carcasses covering the sand.

Authorities determined that the concentration of petroleum products in the water was 3.6 times higher than normal, and the amount of phenol was 2.5 times higher. Top regional environment official told the media that the cause of the mass death of animals is yet to be determined, whether pollution is to blame and not just a powerful storm.