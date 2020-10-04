Suspicious looking package seen outside the hospital where Trump is admitted…

An unattended backpack was found in the street during a pro-Trump rally outside Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, where the president is being treated for Covid-19. Police sealed off the area and shut down a section of Rockville Pike, diverting traffic and pushing Trump supporters away, after the suspicious bag was discovered in the area near the entrance to the medical facility on Saturday night.

The Montgomery County Bomb Squad responded to the incident, with a sniffer dog seen investigating the backpack in multiple videos shared by witnesses online. After a thorough investigation, the bag was stated not a threat and the authorities gave the all-clear for activists to return.

The backpack was returned to the owner, who claimed he left it at the crosswalk by accident. Hundreds of people have been rallying outside the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland since Donald Trump was flown to the presidential suite inside the facility with “mild” symptoms of Covid-19.

Trump is making “substantial progress” since the diagnosis and “remains fever free and off supplemental oxygen”, according to the latest update from his physician.