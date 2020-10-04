‘World’s Cutest Rescue Dog’; Adorable dog beat 10,000 other dogs to win the title!!! [Watch]

An adorable dog, Lamb Chop came out on top from 10,000 dogs whose owners entered them into People magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog contest. Nearly two weeks of voting, the 12-pound Maltese, adopted by Christin Schubert of Milwaukee was declared the winner of the annual competition, in partnership with Pedigree Petfoods. Lamb Chop was born in a puppy mill, along with an estimated 2.4 million other dogs in the U.S., where she lived for six years and probably gave birth to multiple litters.

When she was rescued, local vets had to remove all of her teeth because they were rotten,? Schubert told. She was also treated for a cauliflower ear and had several tumors removed. “I couldn’t bring her home right away, because she had to have all of those surgeries, and Washington County (Humane Society) used a significant portion of their medical fund to take care of her,” Schubert continued. “I am really thankful for that. They are a small, little shelter that I think does really great work with animals.” Like many rescue dogs, Lamb Chop had socialization challenges after being adopted. She was scared of people and did not know how to play with other dogs. But she’s since adjusted, thanks to classes for shy dogs and a trainer who helped her learn to trust humans again. The second and third place winners of this year’s contest were 6-year-old Lunas, found covered in fleas in Jackson, Mississippi, and Diana, 3, who had previously been abandoned with a broken back in Oklahoma.