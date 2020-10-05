Bollywood Promotes ‘Rape Culture’ ; Calling It A “Medical Treatment” , Watch Video !!!

Bollywood has a significant influence on the lives of people in India. From imitating actors to reciting film dialogues, the film tradition changes the outlook of the society. Whenever a rape case makes national headlines, we are forced to introspect on what helps a criminal to commit such a crime. We question the rape culture and the politicization but often shy away from the causes.

We have shocked to see the utter brutality of the case of Nirbhaya Recently in Hathras, a case of rape is making everyone think about women’s safety. Feminists use to urge on these occasions to teach boys not to do that and respect women. A man must respect the dignity of a Woman. They make movies on Women Empowerment but they show vulgarity more. There are several factors behind such a skewed mindset and Bollywood is partly to be blamed for it.

In the 70s through the 90s, Bollywood enthralled the Indian audience with a unique concept – Jism ki garmi (The heat of the body). A Twitter Page Gems of Bollywood is digging up such filthy content of Bollywood movies where the ‘Hero’ saves ‘Heroine’ by literally raping her.

Bollywood has invented a new therapy to save the cold caught women – Rape Them. Yes! It’s Rape. Whatever one may say to justify these bogus ideas of Bollywood but IT’S RAPE.

Shashi Kapoor perhaps pioneered the rape-therapy aka Jism ki Garmi to save a life. In Aa Gale Lag Jaa, 1973 he had no option but to impregnate Sharmila to save her from Sardi ki maut wali neend. Sharmila Tagore is happy. Says – I would have also done the same. Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar save the life of a cold caught the woman by raping her.

While kissing scenes were censored in Indian films for a long time, rape scenes were never censored. ‘Sensuous scenes’ were displayed to the audience through an act of an assault, intended to outrage the modesty of a woman. In many movies, it was depicted as a ‘duty’ of a man to save women, even if it meant having forced sex.

The Hindi film industry has, knowingly or unknowingly, convinced a generation of people that rape is normal when done in light of ‘greater good’.The woman is not conscious, she has not given her consent but the guy thinks of sleeping with her naked instead of calling any person who can cure it. And after all this filthy drama, Bollywood shows heroine in love with his rapist by portraying the incident in favor of her. They tell in the movies that it was all for her own good. Nonsense!

It is Bollywood which promotes Rape Culture. Millions of people watch its movies and it justifies Rape by calling it a ‘Medical Treatment’.