Airline company in gulf country announces flights to Indian cities including Kochi

A leading airline company in a gulf country has announced that it will operate three flight services to Indian cities. Oman Air has announced this.

Oman Air in a statement has announced that it will resume services to Indian cities from October 8.Oman Air will operate flights to 3 Indian cities – Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi-.Oman Air will operate two flights a week from Muscat to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi.

Flights to and from Delhi will depart and arrive in each city on Mondays and Wednesdays. Flights to and from Mumbai will connect on Sundays and Thursdays. Flights connecting Muscat and Kochi will depart and arrive in each city on Sundays and Thursdays. These flight schedules are valid from October 8 to 24.

“Passengers are encouraged to visit omanair.com, the airline’s Call Centre and offices or travel agents for additional information about these flights and related travel requirements. Oman Air will maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently. Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in Oman’s airports. Distancing is maintained while passengers boarding and exiting the aircraft, which are carefully sanitized after each flight”, said the statement.

Oman Air also informed that passengers planning to travel to Muscat should visit the Civil Aviation Authority website, paca.gov.om, to know about the details of guidelines to enter Oman.