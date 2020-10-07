‘Marriage in big screen’; 250 guests watch UK couple get married, from cars…

London: A couple have staged Britain’s first drive-in wedding, with 250 guests watching them tie the knot from Audis, Land Rovers and Lamborghinis on a 500-acre Essex estate to get within the 15-person limit.

After the ceremony, bride Roma Popat and groom Vinal Patel, rod the grounds in a golf buggy, waving as parked-up friends and family honked their horns. Guests were welcomed to the unique event on Friday with a hamper containing tasty snacks – as well as safety instructions, anti-bacterial hand gel and bin liners for their waste disposal.

They could order food from a dedicated website to be delivered by waiters, but were only allowed to leave their vehicles only to use toilet cabins. Roma said: ‘Both of us had the most amazing day and we have since had so many calls and messages from guests saying how much they enjoyed the experience and felt part of it. ‘It literally meant everything to us to have everyone there, albeit in a slightly different way to the one we envisaged. It’s a day we’ll never forget.’

‘We both come from big families. It meant we each had only our parents, siblings and a set of grandparents able to attend the ceremony in person. ‘It did not sit right with us that so many other friends and family were not able to be there and we wanted them to be part of our celebration. Our guests all dressed up still even though they were only in their cars. ‘We had two big screens showing the ceremony and it was surreal when we then processed through the middle of the field on the back of a golf buggy to give our guests a wave. ‘They went crazy. Everyone was honking their horns and cheering us. It was incredible. We had a live Zoom feed for everyone else all over the world, as far away as India, America and Canada.