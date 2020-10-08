Gulf country announces flights to Indian cities: See the complete list

A gulf country has announced flights to Indian cities. Oman has announced to flights to Indian cities. India and Oman has earleir signed air bubble agreement to operate flights. As per the air bubble agreement, airlines in the both the countries to fly to certain destinations.

Earlier, Civil Aviation Authority in Oman had announced that it has been agreed to fly 10,000 passengers per week between Oman and India.

Oman Air and SalamAir based in Oman and Air India Express and IndiGo Airlines based in India will operate the services.

Oman Air announced it will operate two flights a week to connect Muscat with Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi.

SalamAir will operate passenger flights twice a week to the Indian cities of Calicut, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram, until the end of November.

Air India Express’ Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights are also operated to various Indian cities under the air bubble agreement. The Schedule lists flights between Muscat and Indian cities of Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kannur Kochi, Trivandrum, Bangalore, Mangalore, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Tiruchirapally. VBM also operates flights from Salalah to Calicut, Kannur, Kochi and Trivandrum.

IndiGo, will operate flights from Muscat to Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kochi.