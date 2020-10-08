New travel rules issued in Dubai

New travel rules has been issued in Dubai. The Dubai International Airport Authority has issued the new travel rules.

As per the new announcement all passengers arriving at Dubai International Airport and holding residence visas issued in other Emirates must need a pre-travel approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) to return to the country. Dubai residence visa holders are still required to have an approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) to return to the UAE.

“According to new travel requirements, holders of residence visas issued in other Emirates need approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to return to the country,” the DXB spokesperson said to a UAE daily.

Meanwhile, the Consul – press, information, and culture at the Consulate General of India in Dubai, Neeraj Agarwal, has informed that around 280 passengers were left stranded at the airport due to this new policy update.