Israel backs India’s agriculture reform bill!!! Know more

New Delhi: Israel has backed India’s agriculture bill amid widespread protests against it is still on its rage. Israel Ambassador Ron Malka came out in support of the bill says that “farmers will realize the benefits of the new rules as protests intensify in the country”. Ron Malka says India’s latest agrarian reform laws will empower farmers and open up more avenues for them to sell their products and make maximum profits. The Israel ambassador made the statement in light of his own country’s experience.

In Israel, there are no intermediaries between farmers and consumers. Everything is done through a transparent system based on digital technologies. As the efficiency of the agricultural sector increases, consumers will get the benefits. Perhaps farmers do not know how to adapt to new conditions. There may be some issues in the beginning. But he said in an interview that it would create more opportunities for farmers later.