World Biriyani Day 2020:- Try these Exotic Biryanis; Every Foodie should Know of!!!

Biryani is one of the most loved dishes in India. Every state here has created its own version; right from Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, Kolkata, Dindigul, Sindhi, and many more. The fondness for this dish is truly unmatchable. Biryani is made up of freshly cooked aromatic rice, marinated with a combination of spices and the meat of your choice (Chicken, Mutton, Fish, or Egg). We all can agree that there is no love greater than the LOVE FOR BIRYANI! This is definitely a special occasion dish. October 11th is Know as the World Biriyani Day and also a day for the biriyani lovers.

Every state, culture, subculture, region has created their own versions of Biryani and they seem to protect or fight for their version as the best version of Biryani ever witnessed. Take a look at 10 different exotic biriyanis:

Kalyani Biryani

The ‘other biryani’ from Hyderabad is lesser-known but more affordable. It may not be as rich in flavor as the popular mutton biryani from the region but it is a feast nonetheless. It has a distinct tomato, jeera, and dhania flavor.

2. Dindigul Thalapakatti Biryani

The history of this biryani goes back to 1957 when Nagasamy Naidu who earned his living selling paan realized that his wife’s biryani was something special. It used a special blend of spices, a type of short-grain jeeraga samba rice, called parakkum sittu, and Kannivadi meat, which comes from tender grass-fed goats.” (Kannivadi is a small town in Dindigul district). This rice, unlike basmati, has no particular taste of its own, so it completely absorbs the flavor of the spices.

3. Thalassery Biryani

It is famous in Kozhikode, Thalassery, and Malappuram areas of Kerala. What makes it unique is the use of short and thin rice called Khyma or Jeerakasala. It is prepared with lots of ghee and a handful of spices, cashew nuts, and raisins.

4. Kuzhimanthi Biriyani

This biryani is a hit in Kerala. The taste resembles that of a classic Yemini dish, the mandi which means “dewy” and signifies the tenderness of the meat. Unlike other biryanis, this is not cooked dum style. The rice and meat are not sealed but loosely covered.

5. Kolhapuri Biryani

The changing season dictates the recipe for this biryani. The biryani tastes less spicy. During monsoons, pepper makes an appearance (to fight cold). In winters, you’ll find ginger-garlic paste added to bring vigor to your day.

6. Memoni/Kutchi Biryani

Originated in the Kutch-Sindh region, this biryani is generous with its use of spices but uses fewer tomatoes and no food coloring.

7. Kashmiri Bhuna Gosht Biryani

It stands out for the addition of asafoetida and overnight marination.