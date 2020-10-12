Visa transfer to private sector banned in Gulf country

The visa transfer from public sector to private sector has been banned in a Gulf country. Kuwait government has announced this.

As per the new announcement, the employees working in the Ministry of Education in Kuwait will not be allowed to transfer their residence visas to the private sector. Although the ministry’s employees are barred from transferring over to the private sector, four groups of people are exempt from the transfer ban. They include husbands and children of Kuwaiti women and wives of Kuwaiti men, as well as those who were born in Kuwait.

Palestinians with travel documents and technical professionals working in the health sector who are licenced by the Ministry of Health to practice medical activities are also exempted..