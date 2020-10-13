“Love Jihad”; Tanishq jewellery pulled down their latest ad

Tanishq has reportedly pulled down their jewellery ad that celebrated an intercaste married couple after some on a social media platform accused the brand of promoting ‘love jihad’. The 45-second ad showed a baby shower thrown for a Hindu bride by her Muslim in-laws. A large section of people on Twitter called for a boycott of the brand for promoting the interfaith couple through the ad and trolled Tanishq for its stand. Tanishq is owned by the Tata group of companies, which has been around for nearly a century.

This is not the first time brands have come under public scrutiny for making ads celebrating interfaith couples. Earlier, Surf Excel and Red Label too faced the flak on social media sites for promoting interfaith couples in their advertisements. The ad ran with the following description on YouTube: “She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, and cultures.” Marriages within the community are usually preferred in the country. What has caught the attention of the public eye is the concept of ‘love jihad’ and a section of Twitterati jumped in to blame the ad for promoting this. Love jihad is an Islamophobic conspiracy theory that holds that Muslim men make women of other religions fall in love with them and later marry them to promote conversion.