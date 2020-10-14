“I said you’re black”; Video of a woman throws a puppy at a Black man during a racist rant goes viral

A white woman was seen throwing a puppy at a black man after hurling racial abuses at him in California. The video was filmed by the black man shows a so-called ‘Karen’ charging at him while holding the puppy. When the man asked, “What did you just say?”, she said, “I said you’re black”. The man shoots back with “So what if I’m black, what’s up?” The woman then replies, “So what if I’m white?” to which the man says with a fiery voice, “I didn’t say anything about race, you’re the one bringing it up”.

The war of words continues for sometime when suddenly the woman kicks the man and the situation becomes more serious. The man then points at the puppy and asks, to whom does the dog belong to. That time the woman throws the puppy at him and the distressed dog starts whining. The man warns her that everything she is doing is being recorded and this can lead her to jail. However, the woman claims that it is quite impossible to let that happen as she has a “mental health record”. The video also triggered a lot of concerns for the way she treated the dog with many asking also calling her out. Few even highlighted the need for mental health card. A woman in the US was filmed calling the cops after an African-American man asked her to put her dog on a leash and not choke the pet while walking him in New York’s Central Park.