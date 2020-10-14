Let’s teach children how to use money efficiently …

We say that today’s children are tomorrow’s citizens. Therefore, it is essential to teach children what they will face in the future. The most important of these is how to use money. There are some things that parents need to pay attention to when teaching children about money management. Let’s see how to do it:

*Children get a lot of money as pocket money from their parents and relatives. Children should be told to have an accurate account of the money they receive. Let them know that they can use this money to achieve any goals or aspirations without spending this money in vain. For example, if the child wants to buy a coloring kit of his own, he can convince them that he can save this money and buy it.

*It is good to cultivate the habit of saving in young children. Even if you give them retail items, you can persuade them to keep them in a small trap. Once a year you can break this trap and count how much it costs. If you do not intend to spend the money now, you can put it back into the trap.

*Instead of just paying when the children ask, you can lend them money. They can also be taught to return the money given to fulfill their immediate wishes within the stated day. When that happens, they will try to repay the loan as soon as possible with the money they get. It will definitely be useful for them in the future.

*Don’t forget to compliment the kids who are spending money in the best way. They can be rewarded with bonuses or cash prizes for accurate repayment and good savings. This will motivate them to handle the money a little better.