Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices had ended higher. BSE Sensex settled trading at 40,795, higher by 169 points or 0.42%. NSE Nifty climbed 37 points or 0.31% to settle at 11,971.

Six of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,466 shares ended lower while 1,198 ended higher on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, HDFC and Grasim.

Top losers in the amrket were Wipro, Infosys, NTPC, Coal India, ONGC, ITC, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and Indian Oil.